Police fatally shoot man in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say police have shot and killed a man in southwestern Oregon.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says the incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near an Oregon State Police office in Grants Pass.

Authorities say state troopers suffered apparent minor injuries and that the man shot died at the scene.

Further details about the shooting have not yet been released by police.