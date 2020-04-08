Police academy to close, offer accelerated online training

Mourners stand by the casket of veteran Mary Foley, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Malden, Mass. Foley, who died at the age of 93, served in the U.S. Air Force, including WWII. Due to the coronavirus crisis, she cannot be given a formal military funeral. less Mourners stand by the casket of veteran Mary Foley, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Malden, Mass. Foley, who died at the age of 93, served in the U.S. Air Force, including WWII. Due to the coronavirus crisis, she ... more Photo: Elise Amendola, AP Photo: Elise Amendola, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Police academy to close, offer accelerated online training 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts State Police Academy is shutting down its physical operation and will provide accelerated online training so new troopers can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

The academy's current class was originally scheduled to undergo training until late June, but officials are closing the academy as a precaution and plan to graduate 241 new troopers "in the very near future,” police spokesman Dave Procopio said. No trainees or staff members at the academy have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the outbreak has increased the need for public safety personnel. Troopers have been working to support local police, bolster the state's own safety operations and provide security at testing sites and a temporary medical examiner's site in Fitchburg, Procopio said.

___

VETERAN HONORED

Town officials in Arlington asked residents to come out for a funeral procession honoring a U.S. Air Force Veteran who died with no living relatives.

Town Manager Adam Chapdelaine encouraged residents to line Massachusetts Avenue at a safe distance from one another on Wednesday to honor Mary Foley, who died Saturday at age 93. It's unclear whether her death was related to the coronavirus.

Foley served during the Korean and Vietnam wars and was a longtime resident of the town. Chapdelaine said Foley deserved a tribute even though the military has suspended its program providing graveside honors to veterans.

A procession was planned with a police escort and honors to be given by the town’s fire department.

“During these trying times, we, as a community, must not forget the service and sacrifice of others," Chapdelaine said.

___

HELP FOR ARTISTS

The Mass Cultural Council is launching two relief efforts designed to help artists and cultural organizations facing tough economic times due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures.

A survey conducted by the independent state agency from March 16 to 22 found 566 cultural organizations reported losses of more than $55 million in revenue, while 595 individual artists, teaching artists and others reported nearly $2.9 million in lost personal income.

A new COVID-19 relief fund aims to support individuals whose creative practices and incomes have been harmed by providing unrestricted grants of up to $1,000. A second Safe Harbors Initiative is designed to help cultural nonprofit groups seek federal COVID-19 assistance while also helping them craft responsible fiscal strategies.