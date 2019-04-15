Police: Middle schooler passed out whiskey to classmates

UNION, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old South Carolina boy is facing charges after allegedly getting drunk at his middle school and giving whiskey to other students.

WYFF-TV reports the student at Sims Middle School in Union is charged with public drunkenness and possessing liquor.

The student's name hasn't been released, and he is now in the custody of his mother.

Union County sheriff's deputies were called Friday and found the youth vomiting and losing consciousness in the nurse's office.

The principal searched the student's book bag and found nine empty mini bottles, a half-empty bottle and two unopened bottles. Deputies say the student also alcohol to other students.

Deputies say the youth took the alcohol from the home of his grandfather, who was unaware what had happened until contacted by police.