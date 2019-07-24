Police: Man fatally shoots another man in public library

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say a shooting in a branch of the city's public library has left one man dead.

A police release says a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the South Brooklyn branch of the Cleveland Public Library. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say the 19-year-old apparently had gotten into an argument with the suspect, who then shot him several times. Police say the suspect then fled the library on foot.

Police didn't immediately release the name of the man who was killed or identify the suspect. The investigation is continuing.