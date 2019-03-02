Police ID man who exchanged gunfire with Kansas officers

FAIRWAY, Kan. (AP) — Police have identified a man shot and injured in a gun battle with police across the street from an elementary school in suburban Kansas City.

Fairway police say 26-year-old Dylan Ruffin was injured Friday afternoon when he exchanged gunfire with officers who had been called to the home he was in directly across the street from Highlands Elementary School in the Shawnee Mission School District. Video shows a man believed to be Ruffin exiting the home and pointing a gun at officers, who fired, hitting Ruffin. No one else was injured.

Police say Ruffin was treated at a hospital and released. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on an officer and weapons counts. He is being held in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bond.