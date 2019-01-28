Police: Fired aide now accused of threatening superintendent

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island teaching assistant whose hateful rant in a video at a casino led to her firing is now charged with threatening a school superintendent.

Warwick police say 43-year-old Kerry Thibault has been charged with making threats to a public official. She was arrested last week. Thibault was fired after a video showed Thibault at Twin River Casino in Lincoln yelling racist obscenities at a man while waiting to place a sports wager.

Schools Superintendent Philip Thornton previously called Thibault's behavior on the video "deeply disturbing."

Thibault declined to say what the argument was about and says it happened while she was on sick leave.