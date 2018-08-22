Plan to reset Mississippi high school grades moves forward

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi education leaders, after more debate, are moving toward resetting the scoring scale the state uses to grade public high schools.

The Commission on School Accreditation voted unanimously Wednesday to reset the scale for assigning A-to-F grades for high schools. The state Board of Education is scheduled to take up the issue Thursday after sending it back to the commission.

Mississippi Department of Education officials say that without action, the state will have few A-rated high schools and many F-rated high schools when grades are released next month. Chief Accountability Officer Paula Vanderford says that's not an accurate depiction of how schools performed on state tests last year.

Last year, the board reset score levels but allowed schools to use the higher grades they would have received without changes.