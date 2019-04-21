Philanthropist Smith, actor Bassett honored at Morehouse

ATLANTA (AP) — The program for Morehouse College's 135th annual commencement exercises featured a keynote address by investor and philanthropist Robert F. Smith, as well as other figures in business, academia and the arts.

A release from the university says Academy Award-nominated actor Angela Bassett was among the honorary degree recipients at Sunday's event.

Bassett received an honorary doctor of arts degree. Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees were bestowed on Smith and Edmund W. Gordon, a leading psychologist and a professor emeritus at Yale and Columbia universities.

Morehouse, a historically black university founded in 1867 in Atlanta enrolls approximately 2,200 students.