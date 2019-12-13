Peter Frates, known for ice bucket challenge, laid to rest
Updated
Boston College athletes, from past and present teams, watch as the casket is carried for the funeral of Pete Frates at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish church at Boston College in Boston, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Frates, a former college baseball player whose determined battle with Lou Gehrig's disease helped inspire the ALS ice bucket challenge that has raised more than $200 million worldwide. less
Boston College athletes, from past and present teams, watch as the casket is carried for the funeral of Pete Frates at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish church at Boston College in Boston, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. ... more
Photo: Charles Krupa, AP
Photo: Charles Krupa, AP
Image
1of/4
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 4
Boston College athletes, from past and present teams, watch as the casket is carried for the funeral of Pete Frates at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish church at Boston College in Boston, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Frates, a former college baseball player whose determined battle with Lou Gehrig's disease helped inspire the ALS ice bucket challenge that has raised more than $200 million worldwide. less
Boston College athletes, from past and present teams, watch as the casket is carried for the funeral of Pete Frates at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish church at Boston College in Boston, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. ... more