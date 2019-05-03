Penn State starts planning for large art museum on campus

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State is hiring an architect under a plan to build a $71 million campus art museum that could open in 2022.

Philly.com says university President Eric Barron this week presented the plan, which could grow to $85 million if enough money is raised.

It would accommodate two large art collections the school recently received, and supplant the Palmer Museum, which lacks parking.

The school's trustees on Friday decided to hire architect Allied Works for what could be a 73,000 square-foot museum.

The plan calls for it to be located in an open area next to the botanical gardens in the arboretum.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com