Penn State cancels in-person classes for rest of semester

Healthcare workers stand by at a COVID-19 temporary testing site at Abington Hospital in Abington, Pa., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. less Healthcare workers stand by at a COVID-19 temporary testing site at Abington Hospital in Abington, Pa., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For ... more Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Penn State cancels in-person classes for rest of semester 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Penn State University on Wednesday canceled in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester, citing the coronavirus pandemic, as state officials announced a 40% jump in the number of confirmed cases.

Penn State, which enrolls about 100,000 students at 20 campuses throughout the state, had previously planned to resume live classroom instruction on April 6 but said it needed to take more dramatic action “based on on evolving federal guidance and statewide mitigation plans announced by Gov. Tom Wolf around the growing coronavirus pandemic.”

The university announced that exams will take place remotely, and commencement will be postponed. Officials said students will be told when they can return to pick up personal belongings inside campus residences.

The university’s president, Eric J. Barron, said the school will honor its graduates in some form.

“Graduation is a significant milestone for our students and while it may not be the same as our traditional ceremony, we are committed to finding the best way possible to recognize the achievements of our graduates,” he said.

Cases confirmed in Pennsylvania exceeded 130 as of Wednesday, rising by 37, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. About two-thirds of confirmed cases have been in southeastern Pennsylvania. The majority of testing is now being done by private labs.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE

Philadelphia police announced that officers will stop taking nonviolent offenders into physical custody.

The department said those offenders who are placed under arrest will be released once their identities are confirmed. From there, they'll be issued the equivalent of a summons.

The city’s new police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, said Wednesday that “the department is not turning a blind eye to crime” and will continue to enforce all laws. She said the department is taking the action in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

“When we are on the other side of this health crisis, we will return back to normal operations,” she said.

Officers will continue to have discretion if they believe the suspect poses a threat to public safety.

___

Rubinkam reported from northeastern Pennsylvania. Associated Press reporter Ron Todt in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.