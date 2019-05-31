Parents of slain Utah student discuss daughter's death

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The parents of a University of Utah student killed by her ex-boyfriend say their formerly shy daughter was brimming with confidence and excited to graduate before she was fatally shot on campus last year.

Jill and Matt McCluskey told the Deseret News newspaper in Salt Lake City that 21-year-old Lauren McCluskey planned to move to San Diego after her scheduled graduation in May.

But, she was killed before she could even begin her final semester. Authorities say 37-year-old Melvin Rowland killed her on Oct. 22, 2018. It came after the track athlete broke off her brief relationship with Rowland after learning he had lied about his name, age and criminal history.

Jill McCluskey of Pullman, Washington, says was worried about her daughter but decided not to interfere too much because she was wary of her tendency to be a "helicopter parent."

