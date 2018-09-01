Opening of pedestrian bridge delayed for additional testing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The opening of a pedestrian bridge that will link two college campuses in Fort Wayne has been pushed back by additional testing of the span.

The Parker Cole Crossing was initially set to open in June, spanning a busy roadway to link Purdue University Fort Wayne and Ivy Tech Community College.

But the Indiana Department of Transportation added additional testing to ensure the $4.5 million bridge meets design and construction standards.

Greg Justice is Purdue Fort Wayne's executive director of facilities management. He tells The Journal Gazette that the added testing is primarily responsible for the delayed opening of the bridge, which about 1,000 students are expected to use daily.

In March, a newly installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University, killing a bridge worker and five motorists.

