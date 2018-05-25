Oklahoma lawmakers say anti-tax group's ads misleading

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma lawmakers say their voting records are being distorted by Facebook ads sponsored by a recently formed group that fights tax proposals in the state Legislature.

The Oklahoman reports that the ads come from No New Oklahoma Taxes, a network of more than 10,000 residents on social media. The group formed earlier this year to combat Oklahoma tax bills.

One ad praises Democratic Rep. Meloyde Blancett for voting against "business-killing legislation." She voted to fund teacher pay raises with a $474 million tax package that includes tax increases on motor fuel, cigarettes and some oil and gas production.

Blancett says the ad attempts to represent her as someone "who voted against revenue-raising measures, which is untrue."

Group Director John Collison says he won't discuss "information education efforts we undertake focusing on the issues facing Oklahoma policymakers."

