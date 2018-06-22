Oklahoma Supreme Court voids challenge to teacher pay tax

FILE - In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Benita Boone, right, an educator joining on the 110-mile trip from Tulsa to the state Capitol, shouts as the walkers rally with other teachers while protests continue over school funding, in Oklahoma City, Okla. The Oklahoma Supreme Court says an initiative petition that would overturn a package of tax hikes for funding teacher pay raises and public schools is invalid. The court handed down the order Friday, June 22, 2018, and ordered that the initiative petition not appear on the general election ballot in November.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Friday that an initiative petition that would overturn a package of tax hikes for funding teacher pay raises and public schools is invalid.

In a divided ruling, Oklahoma's highest court said the proposed referendum "is legally insufficient" and ordered that the initiative petition not appear on the general election ballot in November.

The court's majority opinion said a brief description of the proposal that appears on signature pages is insufficient and the measure's proposed ballot title is misleading.

"The gist of the petition is not in keeping with the language of the petition itself" and "is fundamentally misleading to potential signatories," the court ruled in a 6-2 decision, with one justice concurring only in part.

The court said signatures already gathered to place the petition on the Nov. 6 ballot are invalid but that supporters have until July 18 to circulate a new petition that corrects the flaws.

Supporters of the initiative petition said they are disappointed with the decision but have not decided whether to circulate a new petition with less than a month remaining before the deadline. The group needs about 42,000 signatures to get the measure on an election ballot.

"I don't think it's going to be that difficult," said Brooke McGowan, a Republican political consultant who helped found the group.

The anti-tax group Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite, led by former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, had launched a referendum petition seeking a vote to repeal tax hikes on cigarettes, fuel and energy production approved by the Legislature earlier this year. Money from the taxes would fund an average $6,100 teacher pay increase.

But the court ruled that the wording of the petition is misleading and those who sign it are not made aware of all of the changes they are being asked to vote on.

The petition stated it would repeal increases approved by the Legislature to the state tax on motor fuels, cigarettes and oil and gas production, and restore those taxes to their previous levels. However, the court said that description fails to mention two other tax increases that would also be affected: tax changes to little cigars and the hotel/motel tax.

"These flaws leave no doubt that signatories are not being put on notice of the changes being made," the decision read.

Shawn Hime, executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, said the ruling was a victory for Oklahoma school children.

"The financial uncertainty has hindered teacher retention and recruitment efforts during a critical hiring season," Hime said in a statement.

"Amid an historic teacher shortage, I'm grateful school districts can now move forward with finalizing budgets, fully implement the new certified staff salary schedule and guarantee teachers will receive the state's largest-ever teacher pay raise," Hime said.