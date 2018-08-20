Oklahoma Prep Football Poll
Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, and total points. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
|Class 6A Division I
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Union (5)
|41
|2. Owasso (4)
|35
|3. Broken Arrow
|26
|4. Jenks
|24
|5. Norman North
|6
Others receiving votes: Westmoore 1. Norman 1. Enid 1.
|Class 6A Division II
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Booker T. Washington (9)
|45
|2. Midwest City
|32
|3. Bixby
|26
|4. Lawton
|17
|5. Stillwater
|11
Others receiving votes: Muskogee 2. Sand Springs 1. Del City 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Carl Albert (9)
|90
|2. McGuinness
|71
|3. Ardmore
|66
|4. Lawton Mac
|37
|5. Skiatook
|36
|6. Bishop Kelley
|35
|7. Noble
|32
|8. Collinsville
|27
|9. Coweta
|23
|10. Guthrie
|22
Others receiving votes: Ada 15. Altus 14. Claremore 13. Tahlequah 9. Eisenhower 2. Glenpool 1. Tulsa Edison 1. Shawnee 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Blanchard (5)
|84
|2. Wagoner (3)
|78
|3. Poteau (1)
|49
|4. Tuttle
|48
|(tie)Bethany
|48
|6. Oologah
|42
|7. Weatherford
|37
|8. Hilldale
|32
|9. Clinton
|23
|10. Broken Bow
|18
Others receiving votes: Catoosa 16. Fort Gibson 6. Elk City 5. Cushing 3. Anadarko 3. Bristow 2. Elgin 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. John Marshall (3)
|83
|2. Heritage Hall (6)
|78
|3. Kingfisher
|50
|3. Cascia Hall
|50
|5. Sulphur
|45
|6. Lincoln Christian
|44
|7. Plainview
|39
|8. Berryhill
|36
|9. Idabel
|28
|(tie)Seminole
|28
Others receiving votes: Jay 9. Douglass 2. Checotah 1. Perkins-Tryon 1. Metro Christian 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Millwood (8)
|89
|2. Jones (1)
|60
|3. Holland Hall
|59
|4. Beggs
|54
|5. Vian
|39
|6. Davis
|37
|7. Washington
|35
|8. Adair
|26
|9. Chisholm
|22
|10. Kingston
|17
Others receiving votes: Alva 15. Victory Christian 14. Sperry 9. Hennessey 6. Valliant 4. Sequoyah Tahlequah 3. Lindsay 3. Spiro 2. Panama 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Thomas Custer (3)
|80
|2. Minco (2)
|65
|3. Crescent (1)
|54
|4. Morrison
|50
|5. Hooker
|35
|6. Wynnewood
|34
|7. Commerce
|33
|8. Afton (3)
|30
|9. Hobart
|25
|10. Hominy
|22
Others receiving votes: Cashion 15. Rejoice Christian School 14. Oklahoma Christian Academy 11. Ringling 7. Central Sallisaw 5. Boone-Apache 4. Talihina 4. Mangum 3. Hulbert 1. 14, Barnsdall 1. Christian Heritage Academy 1. Fairview 1.
|Class B
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Shattuck (8)
|44
|2. Laverne (1)
|33
|3. Davenport
|24
|4. Depew
|83
|5. Dewar
|7
|(tie)Pioneer-Pleasant Vale
|7
Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 4. Carnegie 3. Keota 2. Alex 2. Arkoma 1.
|Class C
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Tipton (9)
|45
|2. Pond Creek-Hunter
|35
|3. Timberlake
|18
|4. Coyle
|17
|5. Tyrone
|8
Others receiving votes: Southwest Covenant 5. Paoli 3. Sharon-Mutual 2. Thackerville 1. Midway 1.<