Ohio teen pleads guilty to fatal shooting of classmate

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio teen has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a fellow high school student.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports 17-year-old Zachary Welsh entered the guilty plea Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed to a 30-year prison sentence for Welsh in the death of classmate Austin Hensley.

The 18-year-old Hensley was found in his southwestern Ohio home in January with an unloaded shotgun to his temple. Police say he died of one shot to the head.

Welsh told detectives he was trying to rob Hensley of the gun when it fired. He then wiped off the weapon and hid it in another room.

A message seeking comment was left for Welsh's attorney. Welsh will be sentenced Nov. 6.

Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com