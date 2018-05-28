Ohio administrator tapped to lead College of St. Joseph

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — College of St. Joseph has hired an administrator from Ohio as its next president.

Board of Trustees President Jay Kenlan announced at the close of the college's commencement Saturday that Jennifer Scott will take over next month. She's senior director of assessment and program accreditation at Cincinnati-based Union Institute & University

The Rutland Herald reports that College of St. Joseph's 59th commencement was almost its last.

Trustees announced in the spring that they were considering closing the school after declining enrollment and losses caused by a failed physician assistant program.

Trustees ultimately voted to keep the college open. Outgoing president Lawrence Jensen said there's a "strong path go to forward and pursue success in the future."