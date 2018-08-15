Ohio State wants claims nixed in diving coach sex abuse suit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State University Diving Club is asking a federal court to dismiss claims against it in a lawsuit over allegations that a former coach sexually abused young divers.

The club argues in a court filing that as part of the public university, it can't be sued without its consent under the legal doctrine of sovereign immunity, which generally protects the government from lawsuits.

Indianapolis-based USA Diving and the coach, Will Bohonyi, are also defendants in the lawsuit. The plaintiffs are three female divers who say Bohonyi sexually abused and exploited them and USA Diving didn't take appropriate action to stop him from coaching.

Ohio State says when it learned of allegations, it notified police, investigated and fired Bohonyi in 2014. He and USA Diving haven't commented on the lawsuit.