Oceanographers in New England given new vessel to explore

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The National Science Foundation has selected a group of oceanographers in New England to operate a new research vessel.

The University of Rhode Island said Thursday the $100 million vessel will be delivered to its Graduate School of Oceanography in 2021.

URI, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts and the University of New Hampshire formed the East Coast Oceanographic Consortium to apply for one of three new research vessels awarded nationwide.

URI already operates a foundation vessel, the Endeavor. It's more than 40 years old and scheduled to retire within five years.

Twelve other universities and research institutes are associate consortium members. They'll collaborate on research and education initiatives.

The new vessel will be used to track ocean currents and fish migration, conduct seafloor surveys, support other scientific studies and teach students.