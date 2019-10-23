Northwestern State U, arts high school sign credit agreement

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Students at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts can now earn nearly a year's worth of college credit at Northwestern State University.

The schools signed an agreement Wednesday letting students at the public high school earn college credit for history and English as well as arts courses. Those include classical voice, classical instrumental music, jazz, visual arts, theatre design, musical theater, drama and dance.

The agreement is modeled on one between Northwestern State and the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts, a public boarding school on the university's campus.

Spokesman Brian Hammell says NOCCA's (NOH-kuhz) 115 current half-day and full-time seniors are the first students who could use the new program.

He says the school hopes to reach similar agreements with other universities.