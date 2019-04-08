North Carolina university starts campaign to expand access

ELON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina university is launching a fundraising campaign it hopes will expand access to education on its campus.

Elon University says in a news release that it is in the public phase of Elon LEADS, a historic campaign with a goal of raising $250 million by May 31, 2022. The school says in a news release that more than half of the campaign will be dedicated to creating and supporting new scholarships.

The university's previous comprehensive campaign concluded in 2011 and raised a record total of $107.3 million. Trustees began the Elon LEADS planning phase in 2015, setting four major priorities.

Eight regional launch events for the campaign will be held at cities around the country in 2019. Another eight events are planned for 2020.