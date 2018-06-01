North Carolina teen arrested for trying to stop threat

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a North Carolina teenager who they say went armed to his high school and planned to save his classmates after hearing about a potential attack.

Pender County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. James Rowell told local news sources the 16-year-old told deputies he headed to Topsail High School with a .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle after hearing the school was on lockdown.

Authorities got a tip that a student was headed to the school Tuesday with weapons. Responding deputies found 18-year-old Bryce Matthew Sheehan of Hampstead in his vehicle with four knives, including a large knife strapped to his leg.

Sheehan is charged with possession of a weapon that is not a firearm on educational property. The 16-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm on educational property.