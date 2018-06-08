North Carolina school doesn't know statue protection cost

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina says it doesn't know how much it spends to protect the Silent Sam Confederate statue.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported the school's police chief said last summer it would cost about $620,000 annually to watch the statue full time.

The newspaper reported UNC Police Chief Jeff McCracken wrote Chancellor Carol Folt in August with the estimate the department was spending about $1,700 per day to watch the statue, which has been subject to protests.

UNC police spokesman Randy Young said Thursday there is no firm figure on what it costs now to protect the statue. Young says last summer's letter was about a specific need at a specific time. Young says there is no estimate on what has been spent on the monument.

___

