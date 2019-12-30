Nolley, Catoor help Va. Tech cruise to 92-37 win over UMES

Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor (0) shoots a three-point basket over the defense of Maryland-Eastern Shore's Da'Shawn Phillip (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Dec. 29 2019. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Landers Nolley II had his first career double-double, freshman Hunter Catoor set season highs with 17 points and five 3-pointers, and Virginia Tech cruised to a 92-37 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Sunday night.

Nolley finished with 18 points and a career-best 10 rebounds. John Ojiako added 15 points, Tyrece Radford scored 13 and Jalen Cone 11 for the Hokies (10-3).

Nolley hit a 3-pointer to start the scoring and another to cap a 32-5 run over the first 12-plus minutes of the game. Radford scored 11 points during the stretch while the Hawks were just 2-of-17 shooting and committed five of their 14 turnovers.

Da'Shawn Phillips led Eastern Shore (1-1) with nine points. The Hawks, who have lost four in a row, shot 23.7% (14 of 59) and were outscored 16-2 at the free-throw line.

Virginia Tech took a 45-22 lead into the break and then scored the first the first 15 second-half points to open a 38-point lead with 14 minutes to play.

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Shore: After losses at Penn State, Stanford, Oklahoma and Baylor, the Hawks return home to start MEAC play. No team in the league has a winning record so the road experience could be a big help in tight games.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies got the Christmas rust off but now comes the ACC and a pair of tough road games, at defending national champion Virginia and and then Syracuse. They have proven they can win with a 71-66 win over then-No. 3 Michigan State but they followed that up with losses to Dayton and BYU, all in the Maui Invitational. Virginia Tech sits at 1-1 in the conference, a season-opening 67-60 win at Clemson and a 14-point loss to Duke the first week of December.

UP NEXT

Maryland Eastern Shore opens Mideastern Athletic Conference play at home against Howard (2-11) on Saturday.

Virginia Tech heads to Charlottesville to face No. 16 and defending national champion Virginia.