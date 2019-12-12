No foul play in death of Bismarck State College student

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — No foul play is suspected in the death of a student at Bismarck State College, according to administrators.

Cianna Carlson, 21, of Bowman, was found dead in her room at Lidstrom Hall Wednesday afternoon.

Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner says it's not clear how Carlson died, but says there's no danger to the public, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

BSC President Larry Skogen issued a statement to the campus community expressing “great sorrow”over the student's death.