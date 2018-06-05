Newport schools seek additional funding for technology

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — School officials in Newport, Rhode Island are hoping city officials can repeat what was a one-time appropriation in the budget to help pay for technology.

The Newport Daily News reports school officials are seeking $800,000 from the city to help pay for Chromebook computers for students and laptops for teachers.

Schools received a $600,000 appropriation for technology last year, which came from the city's solid reserve fund.

Hank Kniskern, the former chairman of a group that worked on the schools' strategic plan, says the new appropriation will help Newport schools rank among the top in the state when it comes to computers and technology.

Mayor Harry Winthrop says funding requests will be decided after City Council meets June 13.

