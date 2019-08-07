Newport schools respond to possible malware attack

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Officials say a possible malware attack on a Rhode Island school system's computers has been stymied and it does not appear any sensitive student or financial information has been compromised.

The Newport Daily News reports that network connectivity at Rogers High School and Thompson Middle School in Newport were suspended earlier this week so city Information Technology Department staff and outside technical consultants could analyze and update computer hardware following the discovery of the suspected malware.

City Manager Joseph Nicholson said in a statement it appears the issue was limited to the school network and did not affect city's operations.

The suspected malware attack was first detected on July 29.

The Rhode Island State Police have been notified as a precaution.

