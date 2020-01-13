New school safety bill requires armed officers at schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Any police officers assigned to Kentucky schools would have to be armed under a bill introduced Monday as a follow-up to last year's school safety law that stemmed from a deadly school shooting.

The new measure was introduced by Senate Education Committee Chairman Max Wise, who said the proposal is a priority among Senate Republicans in control of the chamber.

Last year's school safety law did not specify whether school police needed to carry a weapon. The follow-up measure would require that all school-based police officers be armed.

“We're looking at safety and security for our teachers, for our staff and for our students," Wise said in an interview. “We didn't go down the path of arming teachers. But we are going to go down the path" of ensuring that the school officers are armed.

Last year's school safety law was in response to the January 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky. Two 15-year-old students, Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, were killed. More than a dozen others were injured.

The new law is intended to boost police protection and counseling but came with no money as lawmakers put off funding decisions until this year's budget session.