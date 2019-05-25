New downtown Wichita complex could host culinary arts school

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new culinary arts program could be in the works for downtown Wichita in a partnership among three centers of higher education.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Wichita State University, WSU Tech and Butler Community College are in talks but have yet to reach agreement on the proposal.

The culinary arts school would be established in a new downtown complex that will also host a private school of osteopathic medicine, student apartments and a hotel.

Developer Sudha Tokala says there's a need for individuals with a broad spectrum of skills who can cater to all dietary requirements, including vegan and gluten free.

Tokala says her vision is for a place where students can "eat, study, play, work and live."

