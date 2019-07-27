New Naval Academy superintendent takes command

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The new superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy says infrastructure and preventing sexual assault are two of the top challenges facing the institution.

The Capital reports that Vice Adm. Sean Buck says infrastructure must improve to meet modern technological demands and rising tides on the Severn River.

He also says the prevention and elimination of sexual assault and harassment remain at the forefront of his mind. In the 2017-2018 school year, there were 32 reports of sexual assault, the highest number in more than a decade.

Buck relieved the former superintendent, Vice Adm. Walter "Ted" Carter, at a ceremony at the academy on Friday.

Carter is set to retire after serving as one of the longest-serving superintendents in the school's history. He was superintendent for more than five years.

