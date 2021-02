Morgan Lee/AP

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators in the state House are poised to vote on a proposed constitutional amendment that could funnel more than a billion dollars toward early childhood education over the next six years in New Mexico.

The Democratic-dominated House began deliberations Friday on the initiative that would tap an additional 1% share each year from the state’s $20 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund and expand beneficiaries to include prekindergarten.