New Mexico sues family behind Purdue Pharma over opioids

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is suing members of the family behind Purdue Pharma, alleging that deceptive practices helped flood the state with opioids.

His office filed the lawsuit Tuesday in state district court. At least 17 states already have sued one or more members of the Sackler family.

Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, and other drug companies are named in numerous lawsuits that have been filed by state, local and tribal governments over the opioid crisis.

Purdue Pharma said Sunday it was still negotiating a settlement after some attorneys general told colleagues that talks had reached an impasse.

If the company files for bankruptcy, the Sacklers could still be exposed to more lawsuits.

New Mexico filed its initial complaint against Purdue, other manufacturers and distributors in 2017.