New Mexico's journalism department to lose accreditation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico's Department of Communication and Journalism soon will no longer be accredited by an outside agency that evaluates the nation's journalism departments.

The Albuquerque Journal reports department chair David Weiss said last week faculty members were in favor of not seeking reaccreditation, saying the process was expensive and not worth the time and resources.

That means the department won't meet the requirements set by the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications.

The council says the University of New Mexico is one of 113 journalism programs around the country, and the only one in New Mexico.

Peter Bhatia, the executive director at the council and the editor of the Detroit Free Press, says accreditation is about holding everyone to a high standard of teaching.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com