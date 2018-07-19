New Mexico regents to decide fate of Lobo teams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Four sports teams at New Mexico's flagship university are facing the chopping block as University of New Mexico regents prepare to consider recommendations aimed at helping the troubled athletics department get its finances under control.

Among the recommendations announced by university president Garnett S. Stokes and athletic director Eddie Nuñez, men's soccer would be eliminated by July 2019.

Men's soccer has perhaps the highest profile nationally of Lobos men's sports, having twice reached the Final Four and the championship game once.

Other teams to be cut include men's and women's skiing and beach volleyball.

Roster changes for men's cross country, men's indoor and outdoor track and modifications to the swimming and diving team also are on the table.

The regents will consider the recommendations during a meeting Thursday.