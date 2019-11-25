New Jersey school district hit with ransomware attack

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school district has delayed opening after its computer system was infected with ransomware.

In a statement to parents, Livingston School Superintendent Matthew Block says all schools will open two hours later on Monday and a meeting will take place on Monday night to answer questions.

Block says the district’s servers went down Friday and an outside security company determined they were compromised in an attack that encrypted the district’s data, making it inaccessible.

Block says it could take weeks to resolve and the district is taking steps to get access back. He did not say if the district would pay the ransom.

Police are investigating and Block says officials are confident the attack is not associated with anyone in the township.