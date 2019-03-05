Nevada school district drops controversial snow day policy

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Northern Nevada's biggest school district is abandoning a controversial new policy that required students to do assignments online from home when classes were cancelled due to snow or other inclement weather.

The Washoe County School District announced Monday it is discontinuing the use of so-called "Digital School Days" for the remainder of the school year.

The district includes Reno, Sparks and parts of Lake Tahoe.

District Superintendent Traci Davis says students won't be required to make up any days missed because of snow so far this year. For the rest of the school year, they'll observe a traditional "snow day" without any assignments to complete at home if inclement weather forces school closures.

Numerous parents had complained about the new policy adopted in the fall. A new policy is in the works for the next school year.