Nevada panel votes to cut funding for school safety efforts

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A joint budget panel has axed funds for Nevada school safety initiatives after Democrats proposed to divert marijuana sales tax funds to pay for education.

Democratic lawmakers on the committee Thursday threw their support around the cut despite opposition from Republicans.

Republican state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer says he was shocked after the panel voted to cut about $30 million from the initiatives. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak's budget proposed spending a little under $54 million on the school safety efforts over the next biennium through revenue from a 10% sales tax on retail marijuana.

A Democrat-backed bill introduced this week proposes to redirect those marijuana sales tax funds toward education funding instead of the school safety initiatives.