Names of slave owners coming off 6 buildings at NY college

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (AP) — The State University of New York board of trustees has approved renaming six buildings on a Hudson Valley college campus that are named after slave owners who settled the region.

SUNY officials say the board on Wednesday approved the name changes for the buildings that make up the Hasbrouck Complex at SUNY New Paltz, in Ulster County 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of Albany.

Students had been pushing for the change because the buildings were named after the slave-owning Huguenot families who arrived in the late 17th century and became wealthy landowners.

The Hasbrouck Dinning Hall will become Peregrine Dining Hall, while five dormitories will bear names reflecting local geographic features with American Indian names: Minnewaska (mih-neh-WAHS'-kuh), Ashokan (uh-SHOH'-kihn), Awosting (a-WAH'-stihng), Mohonk (MOH'-hawnk) and Shawangunk (SHAWN'-guhnk).