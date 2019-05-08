NCAA's new APR report shows athletes' scores remain steady

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The latest NCAA Academic Progress Rate scores show college athletes are continuing to excel in the classroom.

The overall score of 983 matched last year's record high. This year's four-year scores covered 2014-15 through 2017-18 and were released Wednesday. Scores are based on each athlete remaining enrolled in school and academically eligible. An overall score of 930 correlates to a 50 percent graduation rate.

Four-year scores in football, 964; men's basketball, 967; and women's basketball, 982, equaled last year's marks. Baseball scores increased by one point to 976.

The figures also show low-resource institutions and Historically Black Colleges and Universities are doing well. The single-year number at lower-budget schools are now at 969. The HBCUs single-year number dropped one point, to 960 but remain up from the 918 in 2010-11.