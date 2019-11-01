NC teacher accused of asking students about God suspended

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school district is investigating complaints that a teacher asked students about their beliefs in God.

Johnston County Public Schools Superintendent Jim Causby told news outlets the teacher is suspended with pay while the district looks into the reports. He didn't provide additional detail on the circumstances surrounding the complaints.

Causby stated that "it is never appropriate for a teacher to segregate students based on religious, political or personal beliefs." He added that it's not appropriate for a teacher "to even ask" what students' beliefs are. He said students should never be instructed not to share classroom activities with parents.

News outlets say the incident happened at a high school about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Raleigh.

Federal laws prevent students from being required to answer questions about religious practices.