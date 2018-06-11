NAACP threatens lawsuits over charter school and voter ID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina civil rights leaders say they are considering suing the state over a recently passed law that allowed towns in Mecklenburg County to create their own charter schools.

NAACP leaders also said Monday they 're considering a lawsuit over a constitutional amendment proposed for November's ballot asking if voters should be required to show a picture ID.

State NAACP President T. Anthony Spearman says the organization will help other advocacy groups trying to keep Apple and Amazon from putting new campuses near Raleigh because of the proposals.

The charter school law passed last week without Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's signature because it is a local bill. It allows mostly-white and well-off Charlotte-area communities of Matthews, Mint Hill, Huntersville and Cornelius to apply to create charter schools outside Charlotte's system.