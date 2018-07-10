Murphy announces plan to phase out PARCC tests in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey will begin phasing out a controversial standardized test.

Murphy said Tuesday in Atlantic City that he's proposing for the upcoming school year that the number of PARCC tests required for graduation fall from six to two.

He also says the length of testing would be reduced by 25 percent and the weight of the tests on teacher evaluations would be reduced.

He stopped short of nixing the test entirely.

The announcement comes after the first-term Democratic governor said last year he would do away with the test.

The Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers came online as part of a Common Core curriculum in 2015.

Parents, teachers and students have criticized the test for taking up too much classroom time away.