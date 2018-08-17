More than 100 IU students living in lounges as dorms filled

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — More than 100 Indiana University students are living in residence hall lounges after the Bloomington campus experienced a record-setting beginner class.

IU spokesman Chuck Carney says 109 students were living in residence hall lounges as of Thursday. He says the housing assignments are temporary and the university hopes to have all those students living in a dorm room by the end of the semester.

Some students ended up in the lounges now equipped with bunk beds and tables due to the campus' record-setting beginner class of about 8,100 students. Beginners are any undergraduate student who's new to campus and seeking a degree.

The Herald-Times reports that a letter was sent two weeks ago to about 250 students who would potentially be affected by dorms being filled to capacity.

