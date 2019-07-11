Montana colleges consider fee policy for records requests

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Board of Regents has taken no immediate action on a draft policy change that would likely result in colleges and universities charging money more frequently for public-records requests.

The board discussed during a conference call Wednesday the proposal to say in guidelines the university system "should" charge fees for processing information requests instead of "may" charge fees.

The Missoulian reports University System Chief Legal Counsel Vivian Hammill said the change is meant to standardize how campuses comply with a 2015 state law that authorized such fees.

Regent Martha Sheehy says the change would conflict with that law, which says an agency "may" charge a fee. She says it's also not clear agencies whether may include legal fees.

Higher Education Commissioner Clay Christian says he wants to see further recommendations for the board's September meeting.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com