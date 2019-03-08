Montana State warns that second building's roof may collapse

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana State University officials assessing the damage after a gym roof collapsed say the roof of a connected building is also likely to fail.

The student fitness center's South Gym roof collapsed early Thursday morning. On Friday, university officials said in a statement they are also preparing for the North Gym's roof to collapse after taking a structural assessment.

The connected gyms were built around the same time and the buildings were constructed using similar methods and materials.

Nobody was injured in Thursday's collapse. The cause is under investigation.

The fitness center has been closed.

University officials say the school has hired structural engineers to evaluate more than 40 flat-roofed buildings on campus.