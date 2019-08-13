Montana State University president upbeat about school year

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — The president of Montana State University says the school is looking forward to a promising year.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Sunday that 59-year-old Waded Cruzado is optimistic about potential school year highlights including increased student enrollment.

The university's first female president says enrollment "looks very strong" as administrators wait to see whether the final figures will beat last year's record of 16,902 students.

MSU enrollment has grown 25% to make it the state's biggest campus.

As she approaches her 10-year anniversary as president in January, Cruzado is also overseeing five major construction projects on campus at a cost of more than $128 million.

Cruzado says she also is looking forward to hosting the National Conference on Undergraduate Research and the return of the International Food Bazaar.

