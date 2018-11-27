Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belgreen 72, Shoals Christian 37
Cherokee County 79, Armuchee, Ga. 26
Gadsden 49, Arab 38
Glenwood 60, Abbeville Christian Academy 41
Jacksonville Christian 78, Gaylesville 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville Christian Academy 47, Glenwood 43
Alabama Christian Academy 54, Horseshoe Bend 42
Albertville 72, Alexandria 26
Ardmore 48, Tanner 33
Autaugaville 60, St. James 10
Colbert Heights 43, Colbert County 36
Cullman 67, Haleyville 15
Danville 46, Clements 35
Gadsden 49, Arab 38
Gaylesville 38, Jacksonville Christian 35
Geneva County 51, Rehobeth 45
Hartselle 66, Priceville 61
Hatton 42, Lawrence County 26
Lauderdale County 51, Central-Florence 45
Lynn 50, Hackleburg 21
Madison County 66, Skyline 58
Munford 54, B.B. Comer 33
Section 48, Asbury 46
Slocomb 50, Headland 46
Smiths Station 61, Prattville 33
St. Paul's 43, Bayside Academy 29
Susan Moore 66, Locust Fork 54
Thompson 63, Dora 24
West Limestone 66, Athens 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/