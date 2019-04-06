Missouri student charged in shooting threat at high school

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — An 18-year-old Perryville student has been charged with threatening to "shoot up" Perryville High School.

Perry County Prosecuting Attorney Caitlin Pistorio says in a news release that Rylan Carlson was arrested this week on a felony charge of making a terroristic threat in the second degree.

Prosecutors say Carlson is one of three male Perryville High School students accused of discussing a mass shooting. The other two students are not facing adult charges because they are juveniles.

The Southeast Missourian reports a probable-cause statement said high school assistant principal Shadrick Shafer called police March 13 after a student heard the three plotting an attack.

The statement said weapons and ammunition were found during a search at Carlson's home.

Carlson was released on $5,000 bond.

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com