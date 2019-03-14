Missouri custodian charged with exposing himself

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri school custodian has been charged with exposing his genitals to a child.

KMIZ-TV reports that 30-year-old Jesse Devore, of Sunrise Beach, was charged Wednesday with two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a child.

The Camdenton R-III School District said in a news release that administrators were told a staff member engaged in a "lewd act" in a restroom at Oak Ridge Intermediate School. Superintendent Tim Hadfield says the district fired Devore, and parents were notified through a phone call.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

___

